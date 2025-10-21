FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Rider (10.21.25)

‘Talk about a cat who has come a long way?! This adorable, young, dude was born in the Caribbean! Rightfully named for his travels, meet Rider!

Sweet Rider may have come from an exotic place, but he wasn’t part of any picnic. His brave mother really was NOT “living the life” in her Virgin Island home. But she bravely and resiliently protected her kittens. Furkids rescued her, Rider and Rider’s brother Kawasaki, and got them on safe, solid ground.

Like most kittens, Rider is ridiculously silly and unapologetically playful. This six-month-old keeps a vacation-worthy-smile on everyone’s face. He likes his toys and snuggling with his brother. But maybe because of the survival of his shaky and distant start, he also seems to be resilient and confident. And for Rider, that’s a nice itinerary to have.

Rider has been riding. But it’s time he pulled in and parked himself in his own furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped is and up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccinations and preventatives.

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Rider (and maybe Kawasaki…) and take a spin of what it’s like to have a new best friend. Rider is your ticket to a beautifully full heart.

FurKids 10.21.25