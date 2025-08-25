FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: McDreamy (8.25.25)

By Kaedy Kiely

Ready to fall head-over-heels for a Hollywood-handsome, superstar boy? Well, this dude may be just what the doctor ordered. And there’s no Grey-area about it. Meet McDreamy!

This one-and-a-half-year-old, doe-eyed heartthrob is totally chill, despite his famous good looks. He’s calm. Affectionate. And adores snuggling up next to the nearest human. (He’s a real flirt!) But it’s not an act with this sweet guy. He is genuinely a love. No wonder he has so many fans at Furkids.

McDreamy is a dream-come-true co-star. He purrs. Curls up. Just perfectly fits the role of an irresistible buddy. He just needs to be permanently cast in his furever home.

And he’s ready for this special gig. McDreamy has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Tune into Furkids.org/adopt and make an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Dr. McDreamy. This gorgeous guy may just be the right prescription for a wonderfully healthy heart.

