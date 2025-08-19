FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: BlueBell (8.19.25)

FurKids 8.19.25
By Kaedy Kiely

What about welcoming a pint-sized beauty with a heart full of love right into your life? Well, say hello to BlueBell!

This little lady may be petite, but she’s big on sweetness. At almost two and a half years old, BlueBell is the perfect blend of playful and chill! She delights in chasing a toy or batting at a feather, but she’s just as happy soaking up your attention and curling up nearby. With her gentle, affectionate spirit, BlueBell has a way of making every room feel... swell!

BlueBell’s dainty size just adds to her charm - she’s proof that the best things often come in small packages. What she really wants now is a forever home where she can be cherished and loved! She has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

If you’d like to know more about BlueBell (and who wouldn’t?!), complete an adoption survey at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/FKDS/Cat. Then make an appointment to meet this darling girl who’s ready to fill your life with joy.

