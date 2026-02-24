FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Francis (2.24.26)

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but love is still in the air. That is, if you put this sweet guy in your life. Meet Francis!

Francis is a petite little fella, but he’s got a HUGE heart. This calm, quiet eight-year-old boy is one of the most affectionate cats we’ve ever seen. Right upon being introduced, Francis will jump up on your lap and lavishly rub against you, even kissing your nose. He adores being petted and generously purrs in appreciation. He loves being held….well, he just loves love.

As a mature gentleman (emphasis on gentle), Frances is calm and cool, although he’ll still bat at a wand toy and has been known to playfully wrestle with other kitties. Even little ones! To his tiny friends, he takes the role of a sort of tutor, teaching them when too much is too much yet allowing them to have fun. Which means Mr. F would easily blend into any household. Simply said: Francis is just easy.

And if that weren’t all uncomplicated enough, Francis is all ready for a move. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make tomorrow your own romantic repeat-of-a-holiday and come meet Francis. He’s the kind of guy that will steal your heart 365 days of the year.

