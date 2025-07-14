FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Maui (7.14.25)

Here’s a stunning, natural beauty (much like her namesake!) with gorgeous eyes as big as beach balls. And she’s so amazingly mellow, living with her is like taking root in paradise. Say “aloha” to Maui!

This nine-year old gem is a quiet, cuddly, dream-come-true companion. Unfortunately, she has found herself in a bit of a nightmare. Maui was awesomely cared for by a single, loving owner since she was a wee coconut. Sadly, her wonderful caretaker recently passed away. But luckily, she landed in the devoted arms of Furkids. (Mahalo!)

Ms. Maui is a little shy because of her recent, unforeseen circumstance. Well, holy pineapple, no surprise! She had the same home for almost a decade! But if you meet her, with a few chin scratches and head rubs, she quickly becomes your furever friend.

Maui is a mature cat, (read: calm, easy, completely house tame). With all those attributes, like many cats, she may happily live to be as old as 20! And although she is considered a senior, she has moments when she plays like a preschooler, batting around soft toys and flailing at feathers. What a sweet (young-at) heart!

This beautiful, saucer-eyed girl does well with cats but is a little timid around dogs. She’d probably do best with her own private island-of-a-home. She needs some dental work, but that’s a (tropical) breeze because Furkids will cover that. Of course, Maui has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, fly on over to Furkids (a reservation required) and come meet this special girl. Maui can be your easy ticket to a first-class state.

FurKids 7.14.25