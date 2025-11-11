FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tiger Lily (11.11.25)

It’s a hectic time of year, but it’s also the perfect time to stop and smell the roses. Or better yet, take a minute and appreciate another beautiful flower. Meet Tiger Lily.

This three-year-old stunner is as breath-taking as her namesake botanical. She has a silky orange and white coat, but it’s her eyes that will knock-your-socks off. Her peepers are as green as precious emeralds! But they’re not the only things that make this girl a jewel. Tiger has a sweet, quiet personality. She loves long cozy naps and will happily crawl up on your lap. Or she’ll “plant” herself on your shoulder so she can purr in your ear. This graceful gal is simply easy-peasy. Tiger Lily will no doubt blossom into the most wonderful companion you’ve ever had.

This fetching feline is ready to take root in her own furever home. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, put your (flower) pedal to the metal and make an appointment at Furkids so you can meet this enchanting beauty. Spend time with Tiger Lily. She’ll become your best “bud.”