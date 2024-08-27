FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Finch 2 (8.27.24)

FurKids 8.27.24

By Kaedy Kiely

We happen to have an itty-bitty rascal who has everyone a-flutter! Meet Finch 2! (He might just be the 1!)

This adorable ball of fluff doesn’t have any feathers but will set your heart soaring. Finch is four months young with an abundance of cute, kitten energy. He loves playing with toys and can often act like a (funny!) dodo. And when he sees other kittens, he happily flocks right to them. The people at Furkids say he’s a real sunbird: he loves basking in warm window rays. He’s super affectionate and sweet. ‘Guess Finch is a love bird, too!

Finch 2 will have you laughing, smiling and falling head over heels. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He’s all ready to take off to his furever nest.

Make an appointment with Furkids to come take a gander at this fetching feline. Hopefully, Finch will come home to roost with you.

FurKids 8.27.24

FurKids 8.27.24

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!