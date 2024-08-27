FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Finch 2 (8.27.24)

We happen to have an itty-bitty rascal who has everyone a-flutter! Meet Finch 2! (He might just be the 1!)

This adorable ball of fluff doesn’t have any feathers but will set your heart soaring. Finch is four months young with an abundance of cute, kitten energy. He loves playing with toys and can often act like a (funny!) dodo. And when he sees other kittens, he happily flocks right to them. The people at Furkids say he’s a real sunbird: he loves basking in warm window rays. He’s super affectionate and sweet. ‘Guess Finch is a love bird, too!

Finch 2 will have you laughing, smiling and falling head over heels. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He’s all ready to take off to his furever nest.

Make an appointment with Furkids to come take a gander at this fetching feline. Hopefully, Finch will come home to roost with you.

FurKids 8.27.24