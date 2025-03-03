FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Cool Hand Luke (3.3.25)

Movie-star good looks! A real swagger of a demeanor. And eyes that would even make Paul Newman envious. Wouldn’t it be cool to have a guy like this in your life? It sure would. Meet Cool Hand Luke.

You don’t have to go to Hollywood for this star-of-a-cat. Just c’mon down to Furkids! You only need an appointment---not a ticket! Once you meet this fetching guy, he will have you swooning. Cool Hand Luke is not only gorgeous, but he is also beautifully independent. He doesn’t play by the rules. (Meaning he’s really funny and entertaining.) And the only law he’s ever broken is stealing everyone’s heart.

And ay-yai-yai. Those eyes! Mr. Luke has peepers of different colors. He’s got rare and show-stopping Heterochromia. His gaze is absolutely arresting! You really need to come take a look…

Cool Hand Luke has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. He’s all ready to audition to be your next best friend.

Make the walk of fame to Furkids and watch Cool Hand Luke. He would be a blockbuster addition to your life.