FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Chicago (5.28.25)

FurKids 5.28.25
By Kaedy Kiely

If you’ve got an appetite for an oversized companion with a heart to match his girth, well hot dog! Here’s Chicago!

At 17 pounds, Mr. Chi-town appears as though he’s had his share of deep-dish pizza. But truth be told, he’s just a big, delicious, seven-year-old lug who’s as sweet as a Cannoli. Chicago is an extremely handsome Tuxedo boy who isn’t formal in the least. He’s huggable. Loveable. Totally Jello and mellow. He will stick by your side through thick and thin, just like a loyal Cubs fan. And the best part is, with this charming guy, you’ll always be a winner.

Chicago has as many amazing traits as poppy seeds on a soft bun. He’s all ready to find his own “sweet home.” He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, Loop on over to Furkids and spend some time with this great big love-of-a-cat. Meet Chicago. Put him in your life and an incredible journey is guaranteed.

