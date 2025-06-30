FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Mona and Domino (6.30.25)

Here is an amazing couple---and a couple of reasons to bring some beautiful companionship into your life! What’s more, it is truly all-in-the-family. This brother and sister duo are as inseparable as they are adorable. Meet Mona and Domino!

These almost-three-year-old kitties are about as mellow as they come. They love lounging and loving on each other and any human that is in the vicinity. Mona can be a bit shy at first but warms up to belly rubs and back scratches in no time at all. She is a gorgeous, green-eyed cuddle-muffin who would effortlessly fit into any home.

If you think Domino is the perfect brother, you’d definitely be spot on. He is crazy about his sister and he has the most perfectly crazy black spots! But true to his name, Domino is always game for playing. He is happy and sweetly mischievous. Funny and entertaining. He and his sister are the perfect ying and yang. And the pair would be the perfect, no-brainer addition to a cat-loving home. (And they love other cats, btw.)

Mona and Domino come as a two-pack. And together they are just two cute to resist. They have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, roll the dice! Contact Furkids and come meet this dynamic duo. Mona and Domino are special, bonded family siblings who will bring more love into yours.

FurKids 6.30.25

FurKids 6.30.25

FurKids 6.30.25