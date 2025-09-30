FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Rosie (9.30.25)

Meet an ultra-sweet, charming, picture-perfect little girl who simply runs rings around the rest. Circle around and you may fall down (and in love) with Rosie.

This adorable six-month-old is as cute as she is affectionate. Like most kittens, she’s silly and playful. Abundantly curious. (Rosie is nosey!) She gets the zoomies at times which brings a smile to every face.

Rosie adores attention from either humans or other felines. And as entertainingly active as she is, she revels in downtime and is a master snuggler. Rosie is also tremendously cozy.

One of the most endearing things about this special little girl is how she looks at the world: sometimes it’s with a tilted head! Rosie has a very mild case of CH (Cerebellar Hypoplasia), a benign condition that needs no medication or special treatment; it just means she can be a little wobbly at times. (Who isn’t?!) Rosie’s case is really slight. Quite frankly, her off-kilter antics can be quite endearing! And just one of the things that sets her apart and has made her one of Furkids’ favorites.

Rosie may occasionally not be totally steady. But she’s ready…for her furever home. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids. Then mosey over to meet Rosie. She is a special, delightful, heart-grabbing girl. And she will add a perfectly tinted new perspective to your world.

FurKids 9.30.25