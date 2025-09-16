FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Peaches (9.16.25)

Hungry for a yummy little kitten that’s absolutely ripe for the pickins’? Meet Peaches!

Here’s the buzz on this precious ball of fuzz: Peaches was one of three kittens found alone in the woods. (Could he have grown on a tree???) Out of this homeless trio, Peaches was the bold brother and the first to willingly come to his rescuing humans. To this day, he is unusually friendly, playful and energetic. Dare we say, the ‘cream of the crop?’

Peaches is an adorable crate of sweetness and the scales put him at about five months old. He loves other cats as much as he loves his food and treats. Chances are, he’s going to get deliciously plump! And he’s all ready to harvest his own furever family. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come get a taste of this irresistible little guy. We’re pretty sure Peaches will “Cling” to your heart.

FurKids 9.16.25