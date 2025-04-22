FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Fluff (4.22.25)

FurKids 4.22.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Sweet. Gentle. Drop dead gorgeous. She glides across the room with an aristocratic air. Here is a feline who has all the right stuff. Meet Fluff.

Fluff is a ball of puff. Her long, calico fur is just dreamy. Your fingers can get lost in it. And she would like nothing more. Although Fluff has a queen-like and elegant demeanor, she is as charming as she is regal. She loves receiving affection and cuddling up next to you. (No throne necessary!) She’s got a soft purr. A warm gaze. And speaking of gaze, she’s so stunning, she turns heads everywhere. And that tail! Well, it’s a tale in itself. It’s long, lavish and luxurious…much like Fluff herself.

This loyal, royal girl is all ready for her furever castle. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids to get to know this classic beauty. Spend some time with Fluff, and it will be enuff to steal your heart.

