FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Bonnie and Clyde (9.23.25)

Here is a legendary twosome who promise to steal your heart. They are a good-looking, bonded pair who may go down in history as a couple of the most arresting companions ever. Meet Bonnie and Clyde.

These bestie beauties are calm and mature eight-year-olds who spent most of their lives together outside. But now they’re safely in shelter and our dedicated Furkids volunteers work with them every day to gain their trust. Handsome Clyde is doing great and once he gets to know you (it doesn’t take long!) he will happily greet you with a ‘meow’ and gladly chow down on his favorite chicken treat, if you happen to be packin’ one that day. Gorgeous Bonnie, (she’s such a looker that it almost seems illegal…) loves when a newcomer enters the room and she’ll strut right up to you, tail up in the air, and enjoys a stroking of her long, luxurious grey fur.

Because of their history, this dynamic duo would do best in an adult-only home with an experienced cat owner. Clyde is FIV+ but that doesn’t mean he has a bad rap sheet: Furkids provides all he needs for this designation…and at no charge.

Bonnie and Clyde are ready to “break out” of their Furkids surroundings and find their own furever home, but they must be adopted together. They are both microchipped and up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

“Book it” over to Furkids (Book an appointment first!) and come meet this special, precious couple. Putting Bonnie and Clyde into your life would be a wonderful opportunity. It would be a real crime if you missed it.

FurKids 9.23.25