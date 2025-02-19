FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Luli (2.17.25)

Here’s a sweet, uniquely colored beauty who will really leave a one-of-a-kind mark…on your heart. Meet Luli!

This two-year-old stunner has one of the most distinctive coats we’ve ever seen. Her calico palette is gorgeous and puts her in a class all her own. (Luli is coolie!) Her looks are magnificent and so is her personality. Luli is young enough to be funny and playful. But also mature enough to be calm and serene. Just like her shading, she’s the perfect combination. Everyone at Furkids loves Luli…both inside and out.

This soft, fluffy, masterpiece-of-nature has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. She’s all ready to be a standout in her own furever home.

Contact Furkids and make an appointment to meet this extraordinary young lass. Come get your eyes on Luli. You’ll see. You’d be a foolie not to bring her home.