FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Mitzi (10.7.25)

The saying goes: “Good things come to those who wait.” If that is true, this girl deserves her own golden palace filled with cat nip and treats! She happens to be one of Furkids longest-staying residents. Meet amazing Mitzi!

This black and white beauty has been with Furkids for seven years, since she was a tiny kitten. Although she can still be somewhat timid, she has blossomed during her journey with us. Mitzi will show you love by nuzzling her nose on your outstretched finger. And what a cute nose it is! Look at the adorable little black spot on that precious sniffer---it matches the one on her chinny-chin-chin!

Sweet, mature Mitzi is anything but ditzy. She’s calm, quiet and would do best in a peaceful, serene atmosphere. But it’s very OK if that home has other felines in it. She adores cat companions! Settling into a furever home with some buddies will help build her confidence and social skills.

Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet one of our favorite and most familiar dwellers. Mitzi has been patient for a very long stretch. But once you spend time with her, you won’t wait a minute to make her your own.

FurKids 10.7.25