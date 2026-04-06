FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Gumbo

If you’ve developed an appetite for adding a sweet, beautiful companion to your life, you don’t have to stew about it. We’ve got just the recipe. Meet Gumbo.

Gumbo is the perfect mix of all the best ingredients in a cat: he’s affectionate, friendly and downright gorgeous. (Chef’s kiss here…) His soft dreamy coat is a spicy blend of orange and creamy white with a tiger-striped tail. And he loves when someone…anyone…runs their fingers through it. Belly rubs, chin scratches…they are all on this handsome boy’s menu of delights.

Gumbo is an easy-going, almost-two-year-old who blends beautifully with other kitties. At the Furkids shelter, he’s often a leader, showing shy-er cats that humans can be trusted. But speaking of the shelter, Gumbo has been simmering with Furkids far too long. He’s been with us since August of 2025. It’s time someone whisked him off to his own furever home.

And Gumbo is perfectly prepared! He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t pass up this simply yummy fella. Make an appointment with Furkids and get a taste of Gumbo. It’s certain, he will be loved “bayou.”

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.6.26

FurKids 4.6.26