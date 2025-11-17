FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Belle (11.17.25)

Here’s a precious 11-month old gal who is as enchanting and magical as a Disney princess. Rightfully so, her name is Belle.

Demure. Dainty. Decidedly elegant. You couldn’t fantasize about a more perfect kitty. The only thing Beastly about this Beauty is her capacity for love. Belle is crazy about (just like Maurice!) a good cuddle and she’ll curl up (and purr up!) next to you with true regal grace.

Typical of most leading ladies, this beyond-gentle calico, is simply gorgeous! Her milky, silky fur is majestically yummy. And face it! That face is legendary. Those sky-blue eyes are absolutely heavenly. And Belle may not have a Tale As Old As Time, but she does have a tail that’s absolutely legendary. Her tri-colored appendage is stunning. And…wait for it: It’s the perfect ending.

Sweet, sweet Belle is ready for her own castle. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, Be Our Guest! Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this royal wonder of a girl. Put Belle in your story, and you will live happily ever after.

FurKids 11.17.25