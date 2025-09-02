FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Ella (9.2.25)

If you’re looking for some effortless, turnkey companionship, we’ve got a cat that will really ring your bell-a. Meet Ella.

This gorgeous senior girl (Ella is NOT a fella…) has still got plenty of spunk in her. We think she’s about eight, but cats can live as long as 20 years! Because she’s mature, she’s a piece of cake to live with. (Doesn’t that sound sweet?) She enjoys scratches and pets and is a good couch buddy. She’s perfectly entertained watching birds out the window. She enjoys sleeping with a human and is an expert biscuit maker. And when it comes to daydreaming (AKA “naps”) she’s an Olympic contender.

Beautiful Ella is quiet and content: She doesn’t need a crazy amount of attention or much stimulation. But she does need a place to call her own. And she’s more than ready. She has been spayed. microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids and get all-a the facts on Ella. This sweet, calico princess is just as easy-as-can-be. And she’ll easily steal your heart.