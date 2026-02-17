FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Peaches and Fonzie (2.17.26)

If you’re one of those people who think more is more, then we have an opportunity for you that is more wonderful than you can imagine. Here’s a gorgeous bonded pair of kitties who will absolutely put more happiness in your life. Meet Peaches and Fonzie.

This sister and brother senior pair is just too beautiful. They are orange and creamy white with the most luxurious soft coats. Peaches and the ‘Fonz are about nine years old, but cats can live until 20! So, they most likely have much more time to enjoy. They are not only big buddies they are very large cats. P. and F. are also both big on affection: they are the best cuddlers with both humans and each other. They have sweet meows and adore pets and under-chin scratches. That’s a gigantic amount of love to add to a family.

More is more, but when it come to these two, more work or more attention are definitely not the case. These two are ridiculously mellow. They laze and they lounge. Peaches and Fonzie are purrfectly chill. They would be the ideal companions for a couple who may travel a bit (pet sitter feeding needed, obviously) because they keep each other company so well. So well, why not give them their furever home?

This winsome twosome must be adopted together. They have been fully vetted, are micro chipped and up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

You might want two hurry to contact Furkids about this doubly charming duo. We think the interest in adopting Peaches and Fonzie is going to be as big as their girth. And you don’t want two miss out on an amazing life with them.

FurKids 2.17.26

