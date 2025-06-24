FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Zelda & Gatsby (6.24.25)

This bonded (dare we say “romantic”?) couple is one for the ages. They have a wonderful history together and they are more than ready to start their next chapter. Meet Zelda and Gatsby!

These two black and white beauties (they are classically stunning…) came to Furkids three years ago with their litter of six kittens. Zelda was a stellar mother and Gatsby was a gentle, helpful father. They loved their adorable family as much as they loved each other. The babies moved on to find their furever homes. So enamored, Zelda and Gatsby never moved far from each other.

This delicious duo must be adopted together. Who would want to break up such a famous partnership? And when it comes to these marvelous mates, they are really two-of-a-kind. They are both super sweet. A tad shy. But they have a taste for hand-fed treats and eat up tender chin scratches. There is simply nothing “roaring” about Zelda and Gatsby. They are both just mellow, low-key kitties. Bringing them into your life would be a (speak) easy dream-come-true.

Zelda and Gatsby don’t need a Long Island estate---just a loving home to call their own. And these gorgeous characters are all ready. They have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, here’s a novel idea! Apply to adopt on Furkids.org to meet this unforgettable pair. We know Zelda and Gatsby will be just the “write” companions for you.

FurKids 6.24.25