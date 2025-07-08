FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Porcelain (7.8.25)

For anyone who appreciates the finer things in life, here is one of the most gorgeous and delicate companions you could ever hope for. Meet the lynx-goddess known as Porcelain!

This year-old girl is a real gem: she was an amazing mom to a litter of adorable kittens, and now just wants to look beautiful and chill. And talk about “cool”! Look at those ice-blue eyes!

Porcelain has the most amazing, calm demeanor. She just wants to snuggle up to a human and be their best friend. She is easy. Stunning. Magnificently cuddle-ful. Wouldn’t she be the most exquisite addition to your life?

Smooth and sweet Porcelain has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids and meet this precious girl. Porcelain may dish out a ton of happiness to you.

FurKids 7.8.25