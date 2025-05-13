FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Sparky (5.13.25)

Here’s a beautiful way to ignite some new happiness and companionship in your life. Meet one of the brightest lights at Furkids. Ms. Sparky!

This soft, grey and white gorgeous girl is about two years old. She is perfectly playful yet ideally mature. Sparky totally gleams when she’s on her beloved cat tree or chasing her cherished cat nip mouse. She prances adorably and adores a good “explore.” But Sparky is also incredibly mellow and affectionate. She loves gentle chin scratches and rubdowns. She absolutely beams when brushed. It’s no shock: Sparky would make the perfect, purr-filled pet.

Sparky would be an ever-glowing buddy for you and a great mate to another cat. And she’s all charged up to make a furever move. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, get fired up and get on over to Furkids to meet this precious feline. Sparky may be just the one to put a true flicker in your heart.

FurKids 5.13.25