FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Holstein (3.25.25)

Holy cow! Can we “steer” you to one of the cutest kittens ever? Meet Holstein!

This itty-bitty, adorable CATtle is just 10 weeks old. He is a mellow fellow (a bit shy and reserved) but doesn’t mind a herd: He blends well with other cats and dogs.

No bull, Holstein is a sweetheart. When you win him over, it’s like winning the best prize at the county fair. And the easy way to do it is with some wet food treats. Holstein loves his feed!

Holstein is totally ready to mooooove on into his own home on the range. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives vaccinations.

So hay! Hoof on over to Furkids and get a meet this marvelous, mild-mannered feline. You’ll discover Holstein is the dairy best.

FurKids 3.25.25