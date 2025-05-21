FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Celine (5.20.25)

FurKids 5.21.25
By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re looking for a gentle, cuddle buddy who is about as sweet as she can be, ‘ears one for you. Meet Celine!

Celine is a barely year-old female whose ears are a bit asymmetrical. But as a kitty companion, she’s about as balanced as they come. She’s young enough to be silly and playful. She’ll keep you belly laughing! Yet she’s got a wonderfully mellow persona. She’s super-affectionate and totally chill. She’ll give you tender kisses as you pet her and she just adores being on any available lap. And while you will enjoy holding her, Celine will surely get ahold of you…and your heart.

Although Celine’s ears may be uneven, it’s just a cosmetic quirk. Her hearing is as perfect as she is. She readily purrs. She chirps. And she will hang on all of your loving words. She’s just an easy-peasey feline whose as beautiful inside as she is out.

That said, Celine is all ears for finding a forever home. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and spend some time with this gorgeous, precious girl. Meet Celine. And you’ll see how a little “different” can make a huge difference in your life.

FurKids 5.21.25

FurKids 5.21.25

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!