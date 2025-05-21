FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Celine (5.20.25)

If you’re looking for a gentle, cuddle buddy who is about as sweet as she can be, ‘ears one for you. Meet Celine!

Celine is a barely year-old female whose ears are a bit asymmetrical. But as a kitty companion, she’s about as balanced as they come. She’s young enough to be silly and playful. She’ll keep you belly laughing! Yet she’s got a wonderfully mellow persona. She’s super-affectionate and totally chill. She’ll give you tender kisses as you pet her and she just adores being on any available lap. And while you will enjoy holding her, Celine will surely get ahold of you…and your heart.

Although Celine’s ears may be uneven, it’s just a cosmetic quirk. Her hearing is as perfect as she is. She readily purrs. She chirps. And she will hang on all of your loving words. She’s just an easy-peasey feline whose as beautiful inside as she is out.

That said, Celine is all ears for finding a forever home. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and spend some time with this gorgeous, precious girl. Meet Celine. And you’ll see how a little “different” can make a huge difference in your life.

FurKids 5.21.25