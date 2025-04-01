FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Mufasa (4.2.25)

If we told you that we have one of the sweetest, most people-loving kitties ever, we wouldn’t be “lion.” It would be this king-of-hearts: Mufasa!

This dapper orange and white fella is just a cub—less than a year old. That means he’s funny and playful. Really animated. A bit cartoonish, really. He loves batting around his toys and catching flying objects. But his true adoration is anything human. He is crazy abut being petted and belly scratched. Pay him attention and you will get all of his. He will follow you everywhere.

Mufasa is ready for his life to go full circle and find a pride all his own.

He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives vaccinations.

So roar on over to Furkids and meet this handsome mane guy. You’ll have “no worries” falling for Mufasa. He’ll bring plenty of Hakuna Matata into your world.

FurKids 4.1.25