FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Marble (5.6.25)

The coveted, organic rock is known for its ethereal and exceptional beauty. We have a cat that truly lives up (and looks up!) to the name. Meet Marble.

Ms. Marble is a young stunner who is just a natural beauty. Her fur is long and luxurious. She is super soft and gorgeous. Her amber eyes are huge and dreamy. Best of all, her heart is as warm and wonderful as her appearance. Marble adores affection and will soak up as much as you can give her. She’s a cuddler and a snuggler. Human people are just her people! But at just a year old, she has a playful side and will chase her toys and keep you smiling.

Marble is the perfect combination of young, but not too young. Calm but still silly. She’s so well-adjusted and easy, she would make a cool, smooth transition into your life.

Quite frankly, for a wonderful companion, Marble just has all the marbles.

She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t leave this precious stone unturned. Come to Furkids and sample this beautiful, special girl. When it comes to Marble, you’ll discover the marvel…of love.

FurKids 5.6.25