FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Franklin (7.21.25)

If you think you might fancy a cuddly copper companion, “orange” you lucky you clicked on this post?! Meet Franklin.

This handsome seven-year-old guy is hardly a tiger: he’s merely a super mellow fellow. Franklin loves lounging, especially on the highest point possible on a cat tree. Mister F. loves this elevated altitude, because from this venue, he can do the best bird watching, which just might be his favorite pastime. Of course, he also adores a good petting session, (who doesn’t?!) and is a friendly lad to anyone he meets. Franklin is sweet. EASY. The personality of this carrot-colored guy is pure gold. He just needs a permanent perch from which to watch his feathered friends.

This charming, kindly kitty has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. He’s calm and mature. And he’s ready to be a peachy pet for you.

So, don’t wait ‘til fall to meet this pumpkin-hued treasure. Come meet Franklin at Furkids today. You will discover that this luscious orange boy is just the juice you need.

FurKids 7.21.25