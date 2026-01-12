FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Parmesan (1.12.26)

Here’s a “grate” chance to give a beautiful, deserving girl a wonderful ever-after. Meet Parmesan!

Not to be cheesy, but this sweet, nurturing kitty deserves an adoring family. Two-and-a-half-year-old Parm raised a beautiful litter of kittens who have all found their furever homes. Now it’s time to find hers.

Parmesan can be a bit shy at first, but once she gains your trust, she becomes a real love bug. Her purrs are pure. Her gentle head nudges are endearing. She’s as sweet with her familiar humans as she was with her offspring.

What’s more, Parmesan is a real “looker”. Just look at those magical emerald eyes! Ay-yay-yay, they are just stunning. It’s just time they had a permanent family in their sights.

Parm is aged perfectly for the move. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, Brie a real hero and come meet Parmesan at Furkids. One taste of this yummy girl and you will fall in love…for Gouda.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 1.12.26

