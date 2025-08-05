FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Ozzie (8.5.25)

Just last week, the world lost a musical legend. We will all miss Ozzy Osbourne. But you don’t have to miss making his name (and memory!) a real happy note in your life. Meet a feisty, rockin’ little kitten---Ozzie!

Four-month-old Ozzie is full of unforgettable personality, much like his predecessor. He is mischievous. Silly. Always playful. He likes to hide around a corner and make a “sneak attack”---all in good fun. And of course, this little black (Sabbath) bloke is a real showman. He will literally do backflips for a taste of a Churu.

Ozzie is also famously loveable. A real family guy, he cherishes his humans. He’s known for “staging” a good cuddle and he has a melodic purr. At Furkids, we are all huge fans. Wanna join the club?

Ozzie is ready for his furever residency. He has been neutered,

microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, get on the tour bus to Furkids and meet this iconic little fellow. Ozzie just could be your ticket to happiness. And together, you can make music you will never forget.