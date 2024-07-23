FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Orchid & Astrid (7.23.24)

If you want more than one reason to put some happiness in your life, well things just started coming up roses. Meet Orchid and Astrid!

These two yummy puffballs are seven-month-old sisters who just love each other a bunch. They are very bonded and should be adopted together. But what could be better than bringing home instant best ‘buds?!

Orchid is a bit shy—she prefers the shade. But she’s getting used to being petted and will surely blossom soon. Astrid is just garden-variety friendly and a bit of a pistil! She’s lively and curious and she’ll wholeheartedly greet you when you enter the room. Both of these so-adorable siblings play gently with toys grey and enjoy winding their way through kitty tunnels. They are funny and delightful and will bring instant color to any room.

Orchid and Astrid have been spayed, micro-chipped and given all their vaccinations. They’re perfectly ready to be planted in a loving furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids so you can dig into the wonderfulness of this delicious duo. Together Orchid and Astrid will make your heart bloom.

FurKids 7.23.24

