Looking for a new buddy to pal around with? Then look no further than Mr.Moo!

Mr. Moo is a 2 year old cat who LOVES play time! Give him a feather or mouse toy, and he will keep entertained for hours. Mr. Moo is a curious little guy who turns any mundane experience into an exciting game. If you decide to adopt Mr. Moo, you can be sure that he won’t give you 1% or 2% of his love, but the whole cat and caboodle!

FurKids 8.14.24