ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons to receive the BMI Troubadour Award

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons is getting honored for his songwriting. The rocker, who's responsible for writing such hits as "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," "Cheap Sunglasses" and more, is set to receive BMI's Troubadour Award next month.

According to the music rights management company, the honor celebrates “a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow.”

"With a career spanning several decades, Billy has penned an array of timeless hits that have left an inedible mark on the music industry," said Clay Bradley, BMI's VP of Creative Nashville. "His ability to craft lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations is a testament to his songwriting prowess and he is the epitome of what the BMI Troubadour Award represents."

Gibbons will receive the award on Monday, September 18, at an event at BMI’s Nashville office, featuring surprise tributes and performances.

Previous BMI Troubadour winners include Lucinda Williams, John Prine and John Hiatt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.