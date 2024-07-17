ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons to headline fundraiser for new Antarctica documentary

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons is playing a special concert to help raise funds for an upcoming documentary on Antarctica.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced that he and his band the BFGs, featuring Mike Flanigin and Chris Layton, will headline a July 30 fundraiser at Villa at the Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas.

The concert is raising money for the feature documentary True South: An Antarctica Story, from National Geographic award-winning photographer Rodney Bursiel and Australian filmmaker James Douglas Cooper. Production on the film is scheduled to begin in February.

"Will you help us on our bold mission to create a cinematic, world-class, award-winning independent feature documentary and photography series worthy of a worldwide audience?" reads a post on Gibbons' Instagram account.

The filmmakers will be at the event, which will include food, drinks and a special auction.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

