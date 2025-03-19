ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons backs Joe Cocker for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons is the latest artist speaking out in support of Joe Cocker getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gibbons, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2004, says in a statement that Cocker's nomination this year is “good news in view of the monumental recordings released and amazing performances delivered over the course of his lengthy career.”

Gibbons said he met Cocker when he appeared at ZZ Top’s Rompin’ Stompin’ Barn Dance & B.B.Q. back in 1974.

“Suffice it to say Joe was one of a kind, the very embodiment of rock and roll in terms of talent and spirit,” Gibbons adds. “Let’s get him inducted!”

Gibbons' statement follows Paul McCartney's public support for Cocker's induction. The Beatles legend released a letter calling Cocker "a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances," noting "he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company" in the Rock Hall.

Cocker, who passed away in 2014, has been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1989; this is his first-ever nomination.

Fan voting for the Hall of Fame is open now, and inductees will be announced in April. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

