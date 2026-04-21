ZZ Top extends The Big One! US tour

ZZ Top will be spending some more time on the road this year. The Texas rockers have extended their The Big One! tour with seven more weeks of shows.

The latest additions begin Aug. 4 in Chula Vista, California, and include stops in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Maine and Connecticut. The schedule also includes two shows, Aug. 21 and 22, in the band's home state of Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin.

The new dates wrap Sept. 18 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Special guests include Cheap Trick and George Thorogood & The Destroyers on select dates.

A complete schedule and ticket information can be found at ZZTop.com.

ZZ Top launched the first leg of The Big One! tour in March. Their next show is Tuesday in Wheeling, West Virginia. In addition to their U.S. dates, they are heading to Europe in June and July, and Mexico and South America in November.

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