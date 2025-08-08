The Zombies releasing mono remaster of iconic album 'Odessey and Oracle'

The Zombies are set to reissue their iconic sophomore album Odessey and Oracle. The band just announced that the album has been newly remastered in mono and will be coming out digitally and on vinyl and CD.

After it was recorded in 1967, Odessey and Oracle was remixed in a then-new stereo format, which according to a press release, "sacrificed key elements from the mono recording." A post on Instagram notes that the new reissue will give fans a chance to "experience the album the way it was intended to be heard and seen: raw, rich and timeless." It will also feature the album's artwork restored to its original colors.

As a preview of the release, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have shared the mono remaster of the track "This Will Be Our Year," featuring restored horn parts that were lost in the stereo mix. It is now available via digital outlets.

Odessey and Oracle Mono Remastered will be out Sept. 26, and is available for preorder now.

Released in April 1968, Odessey and Oracle was not a commercial success when it initially came out. In fact, The Zombies has already broken up by the time the album was released. But the album's third single "Time of the Season," became a hit in the U.S. almost a year later, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to become an iconic song for the band.

The Zombies' story is highlighted in the recently released documentary Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies, which is now available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

