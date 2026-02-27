The Zombies releasing mono remaster of debut album, 'Begin Here'

The Zombies are revisiting their debut album with a new reissue.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to reissue 1965's Begin Here remastered in mono on April 17. This follows the September release of a mono remaster of their iconic sophomore album, Odessey & Oracle.

The reissue of Begin Here, the second of four planned reissues, will feature all 17 tracks from the U.K. and U.S. versions of the album, with new liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke.

"Thinking of The Zombies' first album Begin Here immediately triggers wonderful memories of late-night sessions in Decca's West Hampstead studio fueled by pure excitement and adrenaline," The Zombies' Colin Blunstone says. "These tracks changed all of our lives forever and I am forever grateful. I look back on them with wonder and a great deal of affection!"

The band is previewing the reissue with the release of the mono remastered version of "It's Alright With Me," which is now available via digital outlets.

Begin Here (Mono Remastered) will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

