The Zombies release ‘The Way I Feel Inside’ from upcoming 'Begin Here' reissue

The Zombies have shared another track off the upcoming mono remaster of their debut album, 1965's Begin Here.

The latest is the track "The Way I Feel Inside (Mono Remastered)," which is now available via digital outlets, with an accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

This is the second track they've released from reissue, which will drop on April 17. They previously released the mono remaster of "It's Alright With Me."

The reissue of Begin Here, the second of four planned reissues, will feature all 17 tracks from the U.K. and U.S. versions of the album, with new liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke. The reissue follows the September release of a mono remaster of The Zombies' iconic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle.

Begin Here (Mono Remastered) will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

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