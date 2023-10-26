The Zombies cancel remainder of North American tour after band member hospitalized

Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW

By Jill Lances

The Zombies have canceled the remaining dates of their North American tour.

On Tuesday, October 24, the band announced on Instagram that a member of the group had been hospitalized, prompting the cancelation of shows in Alexandra, Virginia, and Beverly, Massachusetts. In a new post on Thursday, October 26, they revealed that while the unnamed band member had been released from the hospital, they made the decision not to continue the tour.

“Although he’s been released from the hospital and is recovering, we must prioritize his health over the tour. Out of respect for our bandmate’s privacy, we are not disclosing further details,” they write. “Despite facing some significant challenges on this tour, these have been some of the most enjoyable shows of our career together, and we're forever grateful to our fans.”

In addition to the Virginia and Massachusetts shows, canceled dates include an October 27 concert in New York City and an October 29 gig in Glenside, Pennsylvania. Refunds will be given to all ticket holders.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

