The Zombies to appear at UK screenings of 'Hung Up on a Dream' documentary

The surviving members of The Zombies are set to come together for a special screening of their documentary, Hung Up on a Dream.

Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White and Hugh Grundy, along with the film's director, Robert Schwartzman, will be on hand for a June 24 screening and Q&A at Finsbury Park Picturehouse in London.

There will also be in-person screenings with Q&As on June 26 in London’s Hackney Picturehouse and on July 5 at The Odyssey Cinemas in St. Albans, England, which is where The Zombies got their start.

In a video posted to Instagram, Argent shared his excitement at the success the film has had in America and praised the film's director.

"I have to say, Robert Schwartzman has done the most wonderful job on it," he says of the film. "I think he’s made a great film with what I thought was unpromising material because, first of all, I didn’t think there was very much material still in existence. But he proved me wrong."

Information about where Hung Up on a Dream is playing can be found at hungup.official.film.

