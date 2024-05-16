The Zombies announce second annual Begin Here Festival

This year's festival is happening November 8-10 and will feature Colin Blunstone performing his debut solo album One Year for the first time, backed by a full band and strings, with The Zombies performing a show on the final night.
The festival will also include a Battle of the Bands, a Zombies tour of St Albans and a record signing, along with a screening of the band's 2023 documentary, Hung Up On a Dream.
A presale for Zombies fans begins May 28, with tickets going on sale to the general public May 29. More info can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.
