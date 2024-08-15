Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.

In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet, when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet's stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

"It wasn't that my dad didn't care, he just cared about different things," she said. "Just like it happens in the movies, it's like, 'Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.'"

Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

