Zakk Wylde drops off Experience Hendrix tour due to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance

Zakk Wylde has dropped off the final dates on the Experience Hendrix tour due to his upcoming performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in honor of Ozzy Osbourne.

A post to the Black Label Society frontman's Instagram reads, "We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion."

The affected dates run from Tuesday in Nashville to Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida. The shows, which pay tribute to the music of Jimi Hendrix, will go on as scheduled with artists including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Saturday in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+. Also taking part in the Ozzy performance will be Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Wolfgang Van Halen, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens.

