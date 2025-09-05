Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler & Joe Perry to perform Ozzy Osbourne tribute at VMAs

2025 MTV VMA logo. (Courtesy MTV)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud will perform alongside Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The set, which will also feature Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, will include a medley of the Prince of Darkness' greatest hits, according to a press release.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will air live coast-to-coast Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will stream on Paramount+.

Yungblud, Tyler and Bettencourt all performed at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which was announced ahead of time as the final live performance by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

