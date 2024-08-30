You're getting lucky: Deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 'Long After Dark' due in October

By Andrea Dresdale

A deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1982 album, Long After Dark, is coming on Oct. 18.

The album, featuring the singles "You Got Lucky," "Change of Heart" and "Straight Into Darkness," was the first to feature new Heartbreaker Howie Epstein on bass and was a top 10 hit.

Petty once said, "There was some music recorded for Long After Dark that didn't get on the record, that I thought would've made it a better album. I left off ... four things that I liked quite a bit. And probably a few more written that never even got in the door."

The deluxe edition will add some of these missing songs. It includes the remastered original album, plus 12 bonus tracks, among them Petty's versions of his songs "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," which were previously recorded by Rosanne Cash and Lone Justice, respectively. Other additional tracks were taken from sessions for French TV.

The new package will be available in various configurations, including digital; a two-LP vinyl set pressed on red with black splatter vinyl; a three-disc CD and Blu-ray set; and various other color vinyl versions.

In addition, as part of a yearlong release plan, The Petty Legacy archives will put out previously unseen film and audio of the band. The first release is a French TV performance of "Straight Into Darkness," which you can watch and listen to now.

Here's the track list:

DISC 1
"A One Story Town"
"You Got Lucky"
"Deliver Me"
"Change Of Heart"
"Finding Out"
"We Stand A Chance"
"Straight Into Darkness"
"The Same Old You"
"Between Two Worlds"
"A Wasted Life"

DISC 2
"Stories We Could Tell" (French TV)
"Never Be You" *
"Turning Point" (Original Drums Version)
"Don't Make Me Walk The Line" *
"I'm Finding Out" (French TV) *
"Heartbreakers Beach Party" (Extended Version)
"Keeping Me Alive" (French TV)
"Straight Into Darkness" (French TV)
"Ways To Be Wicked" (Denver Sessions) *
"Between Two Worlds" (French TV) *
"One On One" *
"Wild Thing" *

* previously unreleased

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!