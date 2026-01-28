You can now learn to play John Fogerty classics on Rocksmith+

John Fogerty perform onstage for the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

Three of John Fogerty's classic tunes are now available on the subscription-based music education service Rocksmith+.

Fogerty's Creedence Clearwater Revival tracks "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner" and "Proud Mary" can now be found on Rocksmith+. All three versions are ones Fogerty rerecorded for his most recent album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.

Rocksmith+ can be accessed by downloading the mobile app for iOS and Android, or on PS5, PS4 or PC. It allows subscribers to learn tracks by using their own instruments to play along with songs in the Rocksmith+ library.

Fogerty released Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years in August. The 20-track album is made up of newly recorded versions of his classic CCR tunes. All songs were labeled (John's Version), similar to what Taylor Swift has done when rerecording her early albums.

Next up, Fogerty is set to play a music festival in Mexico in March, before launching a three-night residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas March 18.

A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

