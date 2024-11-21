Yes’ Steve Howe responds to lawsuit over song 'Dare To Know'

Yes’ Steve Howe has now responded to the copyright lawsuit filed by musician Riz Story.

Story, whose legal name is Rudolph Zahler, is claiming Howe and current Yes frontman Jon Davison stole the music from his song "Reunion" for the Yes song "Dare to Know," which appeared on the band's 2021 album, The Quest.

In a post on Yes' Facebook page, Howe wrote, "Jon Davison did not write 'Dare to Know.' I did, and it was based on a theme I've been developing since 1973."

“Early versions can easily be found in our demo and studio recordings from the time and on the internet – some were released on an expanded version of 'Tales From Topographic Oceans' in 2002," he adds.

Yes’ account then shared a link to a Soundcloud recording, which they say "demonstrates how Steve Howe has a version of this exact same melody in a 1974 recording ('The Ancient').”

The post notes, “Here is proof of Steve exploring that very same idea in 1974 and it should be obvious that it's much more likely the source of this melody.”

Davison previously responded to the suit by his former bandmate Story, calling it “utterly fictitious" and filled with “blatant lies.”

