Yes releases remastered single edit of ‘The Ancient’ from Tales from 'Topographic Oceans'

Yes is giving fans another preview of their upcoming super-deluxe reissue of 1973's Tales from Topographic Oceans.

The band has just released the 2026 remastered single edit of "The Ancient (Giants Under the Sun)," described in a press release as being "inspired by Purāna, the mythic texts and sacred lore of humanity's distant past."

Tales from Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released Feb. 6 as a package of 12 CDs, two LPs and a Blu-ray. It includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with several new mixes by producer Steven Wilson, including a Dolby Atmos mix. It will also include rarities, and previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

Tales from Topographic Oceans, Yes' sixth studio album, was the first to feature drummer Alan White, who had replaced Bill Bruford. Frontman Jon Anderson came up with the idea for the album after reading a footnote in Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda.

The album, which went to #1 in the U.K. and was a top-10 hit in the U.S., featured four songs, all of which were at least 18 minutes in length, taking fans on a “four-part musical journey through ancient Hindu scriptures.”

Tales from Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

