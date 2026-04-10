Yes to release new album, 'Aurora', in June

Yes is back with new music.

The band — currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen — will release the new album, Aurora, on June 12. They are previewing the record with the release of the title track.

“Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music,” says Howe. “It's always been about collaboration, somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in it isn't really a Yes song. We’re not trying to echo the past; we’re carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new.”

Aurora is Yes' 24th studio album and their first since 2023's Mirror to the Sky. It will be released digitally, on CD and as a two-LP set, along with limited-edition deluxe editions that come with a bonus disc of instrumentals, a Blu-ray with various audio mixes of the album and more.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Yes recently postponed their European and U.K. Fragile tour so Howe could recover from needed surgery. On the tour, the band was supposed to play their 1971 album, Fragile, in its entirety.

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